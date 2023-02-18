Between Black History Month, pickle ball and politics I have been thinking a lot about “blind spots” lately. The optic nerve at the back of the eyeball doesn’t have light sensitive cells and subsequently feeds no information to the brain from that point. This results in a break in one’s field of vision. It is a strange moment when one totally loses sight of a little orange ball, or in broader terms a whole chunk of history and facts!
That we must have Black History Month shines a light on a gigantic blind spot in public education and cultural awareness. The push back on school boards to ban certain books in the curriculum, and libraries across the United States, takes us backwards, as if it’s better to be ignorant, than to acknowledge our country has quite the checkered past.
We didn’t have to establish “white history month” after all because the people writing our history books were mostly Caucasian. What happened to people of color (POC) apparently didn’t seem worth more than a paragraph here and there. I’ve learned much more the last few years about many parts of American history I was not taught, and how these stories interface with current events. The books the “Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee, and “Caste” by Isabelle Wilkerson, have been the biggest eye openers, as well as direct discussions with POC about their own lived experiences.
As unsettling as many of the accounts of our racist history are, there have been many uplifting stories we have also missed. Just this past week I became privy to the amazing life of Charles Henry Turner. Yet, who has ever heard his name? Disappointed to discover the Einstein of the entomological world has not one adult book written about him; I’ve ordered a children’s book: “Buzzing with Questions: The Inquisitive Mind of Charles Henry Turner.” Yes, Google his name right now!
Our collective blind spot seems to be caused by a lack of exposure, bias, denial and fear.
Contributing significantly is a tendency of those in power to enact policies that allow resources to remain with those they feel akin to, ignoring those who they feel are less deserving. This narrow vision will only grow bigger if some of our state legislators have their way.
Do the words Critical Race Theory scare you? The CRT acronym is being amplified on social media in the same manner as various Qua-non conspiracy theories that went viral several years ago. Social media can stimulate the part of our brain that bypasses reason. Its algorithms have been designed to keep us clicking and coaxing rage, and those who take the bait can end up down a rabbit hole of hate. One need only do a deeper dive into mass shootings in this country to discover how this platform can unleash Pandora’s box of violence and hate.
The 1619 Project six-part docuseries which relates to Critical Race Theory is currently playing on Hulu. It is an excellent way to understand what CRT even means.
I worked for 23 years in public schools, but my background is health care. When I think about my own blind spots within my professional life, I recall vividly the AIDS crisis. Fear was thick, the nightly news spoke of young men dying, and questions of how the disease was spreading were broadcasted nightly. Were mosquitoes vectors ... could the virus survive outside the body?
I felt nervous as a hospice nurse assigned to the first AIDS patient in Athens County, knowing I’d be drawing frequent blood samples. Like “CRT,” I suddenly heard so many acronyms HIV, PWA, AZT, etc. ... and other terms, and conditions of which I was totally unfamiliar. I had no gay friends back then.
I quickly realized that schooling myself was the best antidote to fear, and a face-to-face meeting with my new patient and his partner relieved all my worries. My blind spot became fleshed in by witnessing a wonderful partnership. The love in that home transformed my own ignorance into human connection, and empathy. This has been a good formula to live by when dealing with my own tribal brain.
We are all hardwired to find comfort in our social group. It is a part of how our ancestors survived. I am optimistic nonetheless the same intelligence that that has lit up the world with electricity can shed light on evolving past this “us” and “them” mentality.
Seeing one’s own blind spots can be both humorous and humbling. I recently looked in the mirror and was surprised, even a little shocked to see that I am getting older, just like everyone else my age! The ultimate blind spot we all deal with is coming to terms with our own mortality.
Nearly as hard for many of us to see is our own prejudices. The word racism has so many repugnant associations, and much of our bias sits at an unconscious level with “No way, am I color blind” being a common defense. Left hidden in the dark recesses of the mind we don’t have the opportunity to make a decision to align our behaviors with our true values. During my school nurse years I couldn’t help but wonder as we ended the daily morning Pledge of Allegiance with “liberty and justice for all” — Did we really mean it when so many American lives were not experiencing that measure?
An accurate portrayal of our American history — the good the bad and the ugly is essential, less we become doomed to repeat our mistakes. Racism hurts all of us. We cannot change what happens in the back of our eyes where light cannot reach. Truth be told I don’t miss that pickle ball because of a blind spot, I am just in need of more experience.
Our blind spots around racism can be changed by using our heads and our hearts. The Little Free Library in front of the Mount Zion Baptist Church is filled with books by BIPOC (Black Indigenous POC) authors. It is sponsored by the Athens Anti-Racisim Book Club and the Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society.
Please feel free to take a book, leave a book, and spread the love of reading to family and friends! You need not wait till a certain month arrives to check it out — the doors are open year round, much like our minds can be with positive intention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.