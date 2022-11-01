We urge Athens County voters to vote for Lenny Eliason for County Commissioner. He is respected, experienced and dedicated.
Lenny has been a friend for many years. We respect him because he is a good and honorable man who knows how to get things done in Athens County. He is also a man of his word, which is much needed today. He has demonstrated his genuine interest in supporting the people of this county in many ways.
Lenny has served as a County Commissioner since 1998, and as President for the last eleven years. He is a founding member of the Athens County Economic Development Council which brings us jobs and opportunities.
He helped create the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia (ORCA) and serves on the governing board for the Baileys™ Trail System. Using skills learned from his master’s degree in Public Administration, he held a tight rein on our finances. He saved Athens County taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars on employee benefits by helping to found the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO). He saved more taxpayer money by providing for energy efficiency improvements and upgrades to county buildings.
His full list of accomplishments as a public servant is too long to list here. So don’t wait until Nov. 8, go to the Board of Elections next to the County Courthouse and vote today for Lenny Eliason for County Commissioner.
