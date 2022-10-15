Voting is the “beating heart” of democracy. We don’t really think much about it until something goes wrong. But if we don’t exercise our vote, something bad is much more likely to happen.
To make matters worse, many people only vote in presidential election years. That’s pile exercising your voting heart muscle once every four years. Simply not often enough to stay healthy as a great democracy.
I retired from a career of nonprofit work recently. The work routinely included productive building toward shared goals with people from both political parties. There was often disagreement about specific issues. But a real effort to negotiate common ground in good faith mostly resulted in good outcomes. The two-party system has been similarly configured, until now. Now, citizens like you and me must turn out in massive numbers to restore civility to politics and to strengthen the heart muscle of our democracy.
America leads the world in many ways. Much of our greatness depends on active citizen participation, that is, voting. Democracy in action embodies the majority will of the people. Something seems wrong now. The recent court ruling and legislation limiting the rights of women to control their own bodies is one good example. While a large majority of people oppose the ruling, if those same people sit out this election, their voices will not be heard and the heartbeat of democracy will be weakened.
No matter if you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent, please vote in the upcoming election. We need the best turnout ever in southeastern Ohio. Exercising our voting muscle together is a necessity for a healthy democracy, not a personal privilege.
