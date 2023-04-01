With all its variety of sources, pronunciation, and usage around the world, jokes and misunderstandings are plentiful. This is both funny and sad. I am fond of the funny side and want to share examples here in honor of this day, as in conversation to the exasperation of some interlocutors.
I have not made jokes pui-sh meant to hurt. This verbal destruction is wreck creation. Playing with words is fun-demental in many personalities.
Some hypotheticals follow, but not bad things about river animals – I am not hippo-critical. What does William have when he buys a wig? – a Bill toupee. Why does a swarm of bees stop after eight stings? – the next is benign. If one touches a fedora hat it is felt. Armies like a late Winter date to march fourth. These puns might make one a groan adult.
Nuclear tech talk about fusion makes con- in understanding, but results might be pro-. Current science can be electrical. Many volts lead to revolts.
After warfare a country’s land might have only a little piece. What’s left is not right. Parents have heirs but stinky tensions make the air apparent, Little chickens are not chicklets but their henhouse keeps them warm with many layers.
At my dinners I serve honeymoon salad, let us alone without dressing. Some meat dishes are Napoleonic because they include the boney parts.
