Change is inevitable.
It’s a part of life.
And change is something that while it is sometimes difficult to deal with, it reaps benefits all its own.
It allows us to grow, adapt and learn something new.
With that in mind, we had a big change at The Athens Messenger this week that I want to share with you.
We welcome a new sports editor, Eric Decker, to our Messenger team.
Eric brings to our team a passion for sports and a fresh perspective.
And while this change in leadership at the top of our sports department comes with new ideas and a renewed purpose, Eric absolutely respects the past accomplishments of those who have sat in the same chair at the Messenger.
Fresh perspective and new ideas will not come at the cost of erasing the past achievements of the sports department.
As a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media, he comes to us complete with an impressive set of clips and a strong desire to continue to add to his resume by providing in-depth coverage of the major sports in our area.
While he is young, I’ve already been impressed with his maturity and the exuberant energy he’s bringing to his new role.
He is eager to learn all he can about the city and the athletic departments of our various teams and, I have no doubt, that he will continue the legacy established by previous sports editor here, while making his own mark and putting his own stamp on the position and its duties.
Speaking of previous sports editors, I would be remiss not to mention and thank Kevin Wiseman for his 16 years of service at The Messenger. His legacy will always live on in our city and within the walls of this building.
His work was sublime. It spoke for itself. We all wish him well in his future endeavors.
He developed wonderful relationships with both our team here at the Messenger and those out in the community that he covered. He was a trusted source for getting an accurate, indepth account of the sports happenings in the area.
I am 100 percent confident that Eric will provide the same outstanding coverage and that we in the community and here at The Messenger will benefit — and learn — from his work.
I look forward to seeing Eric grow and learn as he tackles our sports pages and I have full faith in him that he will do just that.
To learn more about Eric, I hope you’ll read his introductory column on Page B1 and that you will welcome him warmly for both the City of Athens and The Athens Messenger.
I know that he — and our publication — will soar to even greater heights under his charge.
Editor’s Note: I wanted to encompass a few things into one note here to provide you, as readers, direct access of the BEST ways to contact me personally and to submit items for the various sections of our newspaper.
If you have any story ideas, the best (and most efficient) way to reach me is by email. Please email me at abrown@apg-oh.com. For letters to the editor (signed with town and maximum word count of 400 words) email to info@athensmessenger.com and for community event items, please email them to the following: community@athensmessenger.com. Guest commentary is also welcome and can be emailed to me directly at my above personal email address.
