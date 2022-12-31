Timeless truths are the aim of science, math, and philosophy. Much education trains us to think in such terms. We want to know what always is, so we can navigate the world safely and control as much as possible.
We are organic beings, however, subject to growth and decay. We are time-bound and always changing. We live from past to future, enmeshed mentally and physically in process. We can count our days and years but we live them as seasons, growth., and decline. Time is our reality.
We must know our history, but it is not like scientific fact. It exists in memory and perspective, in records created by former humans. Our past makes our present but we do not know it as data so much as emotion, recognition, and purpose.
Physicians try to help our bodies and brains as we travel from experience to possibility. All this is specific to each person, subject to particular environment and individual determination.
Aging underlines our timeliness as seasonal change marks transitions in the rest of the world. Cultural traditions mark transitions with holidays and birthdays, reminding us of our embodiment in process. We are ephemeral beings who have joy, hope, and fate. That is wonderful except when it is painful and terminal. When are each of us today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.