Wayne National Forest outside Nelsonville has lost its hermitess.
Sr. Regina Wack, a Carmelite nun for over 20 years and a hermitess for forty years departed this life on the very day of the summer solstice, June 21st. She loved the warmth of the summer and the warmth of God’s love. Doctors in both Athens and Columbus – she was airlifted to Columbus – pronounced her to be in her final days and a niece’s family took her to Virginia where she spent her last weeks.
Sr. Regina started her adult life as a geologist, a naturalist attuned to the beauty of the world. She entered the Carmelite monastery at age 26, and in her mid-40s she came to live in Nelsonville and its environs, drawn by the natural beauty of the place.
In the early 1980s she spent a year or two at Hocking College as a campus minister as she sought a good place to establish her hermitage. Initially she lived in a modern home in Millfield, but continued to seek a more secluded spot. And she found it on Wolfe-Bennett Road outside Nelsonville, inside beautiful Wayne Forest.
The people of Nelsonville in the early years would see her come in to shop and came to recognize her. And in the latter years the Athens County social services agency provided her biweekly drivers to take her into town for groceries. The Athens library staff were wonderfully kind to her, and she was also blessed to receive communion at home from devoted volunteers of the Catholic communities of St. Mary’s in Buchtel and Holy Cross in Glouster. She felt ‘at home’ in Nelsonville, but she was very faithful to her hermitage.
Although she didn’t go ‘out into the world,’ the world often came to her doorstep, and she would listen and counsel and pray for all. She had a particular concern for women who were suffering in abusive relationships.
I am the last sibling in our family since Sr. Regina’s death. My name is Rosemary Wack, and through 40 years I visited Regina often and so I am familiar with your lovely town. Sr. Regina was 91 years of age, and I am 93. Like her, I am also a religious sister but of an active order. So ‘thank you,’ Nelsonville, for being a community that welcomed and supported Sr. Regina for so many years.
