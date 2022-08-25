Community Picnic Happening Sunday Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Athens will be holding a free community picnic Sunday, August 28, at 171 Morris Avenue starting at 5:30p.m. In the event of rain the picnic will be moved inside the church. For more information call, 740-594-2115 Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Picnic Community Seventh-day Adventist Church Christianity Church Seventh-day Adventist Church Of Athens Rain Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Nelsonville-York suffocates Trimble in shutout victory to kick off 2022 Attempt to appoint 3 new Hocking College trustees declared invalid Ohio University Board of Trustees approves sale of 10.6 acres to city for fire station Failure to serve papers in sex abuse lawsuit could mean default, dismissal Democrat's candidacy for Ohio House seat remains in flux Trending Recipes
