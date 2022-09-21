They said it started in the kitchen in the basement of the old Athens National Bank building at the corner of Court and Washington Streets.
1971 Bank Fire - Throwback Thursday
- By John Halley Messenger Photo Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
The October 26, 1971 fire left the bank’s annex in complete ruins and the main office extensively damaged beyond repair. Firefighters were not able to get the fire under control for many hours. In the beginning, the fire didn’t look like much, but as firefighters entered the building, they felt extreme heat and the thick smoke made for zero visibility. One firefighter noted that it was “like working in a furnace.”
They kept working through the night. Several firefighters were overcome by smoke and received medical treatment. The fire progressed from the basement to the main floor. Then it traveled out of the front of the building and popped through the roof. The flames lit up Court Street with an eerie red glow. Smoke covered the area from Union Street to State Street. It was a hard and long battle, but with the help of nine fire departments and 75 firefighters, the blaze was brought under control.
In addition to the bank, the offices of Dr. William Cuckler and Dr. Michael Wooten (dentists) and attorney Paul Gerig were totally destroyed. Tad Grover, president of the Athens National Bank, reassured customers that none their records were lost. Copies of the bank’s transactions were sent daily to Cincinnati. No cash or safety deposit boxes were lost. Those items were in the vault and the vault was totally fireproof and received no damage.
Soon after the fire, plans were made to completely demolish the old building and replace it with the building that sits there today. Chase Bank now occupies that building. The new building has more of a modern look compared to the surrounding buildings on Court Street. But the new bank building is now more than 50 years old and somehow kind of fits in.
