The Little Miss Parade of the Hills is set to be crowned following the parade on Wednesday, Aug. 18 staring at 6 p.m.
Due to the festival being canceled last year, two courts will be crowned, one for 2020 and another for 2021.
Those competing for the 2020 crown are:
- Nora Burnette, daughter of David & Emily Burnette of Lancaster, OH
- Cassie Saner, daughter of Jay & Katie Saner of Buchtel, OH
- Skyleigh Cain-Karns, daughter of Jonathan & Brandy Karns of Nelsonville, OH
- Leah Phillips, daughter of Nicole & Zach Phillips of Nelsonville, OH
- Carolyn Carsey, daughter of Samantha Baldridge & Brandon Amorine of Nelsonville, OH
- Jordyn Higgins, daughter of Joe & Keri Higgins of Nelsonville, OH
Contestants for the 2021 competition are:
- Maci Rose Schultz, niece of Kathy Yinger of Nelsonville, OH
- Ellie Mae Brewer, daughter of Cecil & Tara Brewer of Ray, OH
- Makyna Warren, daughter of Kendra & Joe Warren of Nelsonville, OH
- Quinn Hudnall, daughter of Courtney & Shawn Hudnall of Nelsonville, OH
- Haidyn Elise Touvell, daughter of Colton & April Touvell of Roseville, OH
- Kamryn Brooks, daughter of Albert & Saralee Brooks of Carbon Hill, OH
- Isabella Ray, daughter of Kayla and Cameron Ray of Buchtel, OH
- Ehzra Jean Miller, daughter of Justin & Felicia of Nelsonville, OH
- Kodee Sue Myers, daughter of Cory & Christina Todd of Nelsonville, OH
- Briele Bowlby, daughter of Scott & Rochele Bowlby of Logan, OH
- Zoe Balzer, daughter of Lance & Ashley Balzer of Nelsonville, OH
- Abigail Robson, daughter of Harold & Jaclyn Robson Buchtel, OH
- Myla Bean, daughter of Brandt & Devin Bean of Nelsonville, OH
- Daisy Jo Sampson, daughter of Joseph & Rena Sampson of Coolville, OH
- Paisley Lanham, daughter of Chase Lanham & Kimberly Cochran of Chauncey, OH
