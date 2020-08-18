The results of the 2020 Athens County Fair will be printed in a series throughout this week.

Dairy

Brown Swiss

Cows, 3 years and under 4 — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Senior Breed Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA.

Holstein

Cows, 2 years and under 3 — first, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA; second, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Cows, 3 years and under 4 — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Cows, 4 years and older — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Senior Breed Champion — first, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA; second, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA; third, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA; fourth, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Breed Grand Champion — First, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA; second, Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA. Grand Champion — Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA.

Steers

Class 1 — Sydney Rawlins; Gavin Buck; Hunter Riley; Gracie Casto. Class 2 — Jordan Marcum; Lillian Beougher; Elivia Casto. Class 3 — Hunter Smith; Rylee Bush; Breanna Hasting; AJ Smart. Class 4 — Cameron Oberholzer; Adyalyn Atha; Taylor Goeglein; Nathan Smart. Class 5 — Ellie Day; Ellie Day; Sydney Rawlins; Abigail Casto.

Grand champion — Ellie Day. Reserve — Cameron Oberholzer; Ellie Day; Jordan Marcum; Lillian Beougher; Sydney Rawlins; Hunter Smith; Sydney Rawlins; Rylee Bush; Gavin Buck.

Beef Feeders

Class 1 — Abby Guthrie; Jordan Marcum; Ashton Guthrie; Abby Guthrie. Class 2 — Halee Robinson; Brayden Marcum; Ashton Guthrie. Class 3 — Halee Robinson; Hunter Riley; Hunter Riley.

Grand Champion — Halee Robins. Reserve — Abby Guthrie; Halee Robinson; Jordan Marcum; Hunter Riley; Brayden Marcum; Ashton Guthrie; Abby Guthrie; Hunter Riley; Ashton Guthrie.

Beef Breeding

Grand champion — Breanna Hastings.

Dairy Feeders

Class 1 — Brayden Marcum; Brayden Marcum; Trey Meadows. Class 2 — Jordan Marcum; Raegan Wandling; Jordan Marcum. Class 3 — Isabella Sayers; Jay Irwin; Isabella Sayers. Class 4 — Kolie Ervin; Abbigail Ervin; Tiffany Reasoner. Class 5 — Abbigail Ervin; Kolie Ervin; Breanna Hastings.

Grand Champion — Kolie Ervin. Reserve — Jordan Marcum; Abbigail Ervin; Raegan Wandling; Isabella Sayers; Brayden Marcum; Abbigail Ervin; Kolie Ervin; Tiffany Reasoner; Jay Irwin.

Load comments