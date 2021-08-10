Beginner – Junior Division
1st: Reegan Jordan, Green Acres *OSF Rep*
2nd: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars *OSF Alt*
3rd: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars
4th: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars
5th: Clara Hinkle, Lucky Fours
Beginner – Senior Divison
1st: Kayla Folden Alexander, Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*
Intermediate – Senior Division
1st: Kate Legar, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*
2nd: Kaylynn Weekley, Buckeye Livestock *OSF Alt*
Beginner Cakes
1st: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars
2nd: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars
3rd: Charlie Weekley, Buckeye Livestock
4th: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars
5th: Clara Hinkle, Lucky Fours
General Cakes
1st: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars
2nd: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars
Decorator's Choice Cakes
1st: Reegan Jordan, Green Acres
2nd: Kayla Folden, Green Acres
3rd: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars
4th: Bristol Tritipo, Salem Livestock
Formal Cakes
1st: Kate Legar,, Lucky Fours
2nd: Kaylynn Weekle, Buckeye Livestock
Best of Show Senior Division – Kate Legar, Lucky Fours
Reserve Best of Show Sr. Div. – Kayla Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces
Best of Show Junior Division – Reegan Jordan, Green Acres
Reserve Best of Show Jr. Div. – Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.