Beginner – Junior Division

1st: Reegan Jordan, Green Acres *OSF Rep*

2nd: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars *OSF Alt*

3rd: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars

4th: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars

5th: Clara Hinkle, Lucky Fours

Beginner – Senior Divison

1st: Kayla Folden Alexander, Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*

Intermediate – Senior Division

1st: Kate Legar, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*

2nd: Kaylynn Weekley, Buckeye Livestock *OSF Alt*

Beginner Cakes

1st: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars

2nd: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars

3rd: Charlie Weekley, Buckeye Livestock

4th: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars

5th: Clara Hinkle, Lucky Fours

General Cakes

1st: Addison Grueser, Shooting Stars

2nd: Avery Fluharty, Shooting Stars

Decorator's Choice Cakes

1st: Reegan Jordan, Green Acres

2nd: Kayla Folden, Green Acres

3rd: Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars

4th: Bristol Tritipo, Salem Livestock

Formal Cakes

1st: Kate Legar,, Lucky Fours

2nd: Kaylynn Weekle, Buckeye Livestock

Best of Show Senior Division – Kate Legar, Lucky Fours

Reserve Best of Show Sr. Div. – Kayla Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces

Best of Show Junior Division – Reegan Jordan, Green Acres

Reserve Best of Show Jr. Div. – Riagan Gillogly, Shooting Stars

