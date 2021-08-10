Designed by Me
1st: Maralee Antle, Ames Bern Wonders *OSF Rep*
Sew Fun - Junior
1st: Laura Blower, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*
2nd: Adelaide D’Mello-Eisworth, Lucky Fours *OSF Alt*
3rd: Saphira Bonesteel, Saddle Slickers
4th: Maralee Antle, Ames Bern Wonders
5th: Charlee Slaybaugh, Hoof ‘N’ Hide
Terrific Tops
1st: Maralee Antle, Ames Bern Wonders
