Investigating Electricity
1st: Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*
Grow Your Own Vegetables
1st: Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*
2nd: Kitty Gambill, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Alt*
Arcs and Sparks
1st: Carson Jarvis, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*
Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master
1st: Mason Pennington, Backwoods Farmers *OSF Rep*
Self-Determined – Astronomy (Natural Resources Day)
1st: Ellie Schmaltz, Back in the Saddle *OSF Rep*
Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry
1st: Wyatt Blower, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*
Measuring Up, Level 1 - Senior
1st: Cayden Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch
Measuring Up, Level 1 - Junior
1st: Cohen Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch
Making the Cut, Level 2 - Senior
1st: Cayden Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*
Making the Cut, Level 2 - Junior
1st: Cohen Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*
Nailing It Together, Level 3 - Senior
1st; Jacob Antle, Ames Bern Wonders *OSF Rep*
Beginning Fishing
1st; Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*
2nd: Steven Hagaman, Shooting Stars *OSF Alt*
Beekeeping
1st: Jacob Antle, Ames Bern Wonders *OSF Rep*
2nd: Jon Slaybaugh, Hoof ‘N’ Hide
Insect Adventures I
1st: Fayden Soluna, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*
Explore the Outdoors
1st: Kyrie Osterland, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*
Ohio Birds
1st: Rowan Calhoun, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*
Not Just Knots
1st: Kaiden Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers
Exploring Ponds
1st: Parker Handley, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*
Geology: Can You Dig It?
1st: Wyatt Blower, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*
Safe Use of Guns
1st: Logan Dowler, Ames Jolly Farmers
2nd: Landyn Wandling, Saddle Slickers
Family History Treasure Hunt
1st: Connor Dael, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*
Self-Determined: Paper Crafting (Creative Arts Day)
1st: Mia Szewczyk, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*
Seeing Through Graphic Design
1st; Mia Szewczyk, Lucky Fours
You Can Quilt
1st: Marley Christman, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*
Scrapbooking
1st: Kayla Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces
2nd: Maylee Jeffries, Farm & Fun 4H’ers
Self-Determined: ASL (Self-Determined Day SR)
1st: Jenna Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Alt*
Keeping Fit
2nd: Rylee Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers
Alcohol & Drug Abuse
1st: Rachel Strickland, Kritter Krew *OSF Rep*
Photography Basics
1st: Leah Swatzel, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*
2nd; Morgan Mitchell, Kritter Krew *OSF Alt*
3rd: Coral Stephens, Ames Jolly Farmers
4th: Jacob Thomas, Lucky Fours
First Aid in Action
1st: Macie Hubbard, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*
Get Started in Art
1st: Lizzie Jones, Kritter Krew
2nd: Cyerra Wollett, Hogs ‘n’ Hoppers
Veterinary Science, Level 1
1st: Raegan West, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*
2nd: Sawyer Johnson, Kritter Krew *OSF Alt*
You & Your Dog
1st: Haley Miller, Farm & Fun 4H’ers *OSF Rep*
2nd: Jenna Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces
All About Dogs
1st: Hannah Lucas, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*
Discovering 4-H
1st: Chase Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers
2nd: Karlee Wheeler, Shooting Stars
Self-Determined: Companion Animals (Companion Animals Day)
1st: Brielyn Bycofski, Salem Livestock *OSF Rep*
Self-Determined: General (Self-Determined Day SR)
1st: Mae Reese, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*
Purr-fect Pals
1st: Sydney Handley-Norris, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep
