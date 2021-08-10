Investigating Electricity

1st: Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*

Grow Your Own Vegetables

1st: Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*

2nd: Kitty Gambill, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Alt*

Arcs and Sparks

1st: Carson Jarvis, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*

Solid-Fuel Rocketry Master

1st: Mason Pennington, Backwoods Farmers *OSF Rep*

Self-Determined – Astronomy (Natural Resources Day)

1st: Ellie Schmaltz, Back in the Saddle *OSF Rep*

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry

1st: Wyatt Blower, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*

Measuring Up, Level 1 - Senior

1st: Cayden Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch

Measuring Up, Level 1 - Junior

1st: Cohen Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch

Making the Cut, Level 2 - Senior

1st: Cayden Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*

Making the Cut, Level 2 - Junior

1st: Cohen Jeffrey, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*

Nailing It Together, Level 3 - Senior

1st; Jacob Antle, Ames Bern Wonders *OSF Rep*

Beginning Fishing

1st; Kevin Cortez, Shooting Stars *OSF Rep*

2nd: Steven Hagaman, Shooting Stars *OSF Alt*

Beekeeping

1st: Jacob Antle, Ames Bern Wonders *OSF Rep*

2nd: Jon Slaybaugh, Hoof ‘N’ Hide

Insect Adventures I

1st: Fayden Soluna, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*

Explore the Outdoors

1st: Kyrie Osterland, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*

Ohio Birds

1st: Rowan Calhoun, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*

Not Just Knots

1st: Kaiden Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers

Exploring Ponds

1st: Parker Handley, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*

Geology: Can You Dig It?

1st: Wyatt Blower, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*

Safe Use of Guns

1st: Logan Dowler, Ames Jolly Farmers

2nd: Landyn Wandling, Saddle Slickers

Family History Treasure Hunt

1st: Connor Dael, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep*

Self-Determined: Paper Crafting (Creative Arts Day)

1st: Mia Szewczyk, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*

Seeing Through Graphic Design

1st; Mia Szewczyk, Lucky Fours

You Can Quilt

1st: Marley Christman, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*

Scrapbooking

1st: Kayla Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces

2nd: Maylee Jeffries, Farm & Fun 4H’ers

Self-Determined: ASL (Self-Determined Day SR)

1st: Jenna Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Alt*

Keeping Fit

2nd: Rylee Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers

Alcohol & Drug Abuse

1st: Rachel Strickland, Kritter Krew *OSF Rep*

Photography Basics

1st: Leah Swatzel, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*

2nd; Morgan Mitchell, Kritter Krew *OSF Alt*

3rd: Coral Stephens, Ames Jolly Farmers

4th: Jacob Thomas, Lucky Fours

First Aid in Action

1st: Macie Hubbard, Lucky Fours *OSF Rep*

Get Started in Art

1st: Lizzie Jones, Kritter Krew

2nd: Cyerra Wollett, Hogs ‘n’ Hoppers

Veterinary Science, Level 1

1st: Raegan West, Barnyard Bunch *OSF Rep*

2nd: Sawyer Johnson, Kritter Krew *OSF Alt*

You & Your Dog

1st: Haley Miller, Farm & Fun 4H’ers *OSF Rep*

2nd: Jenna Folden, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces

All About Dogs

1st: Hannah Lucas, Hoof ‘N’ Hide *OSF Rep*

Discovering 4-H

1st: Chase Moore, Farm & Fun 4H’ers

2nd: Karlee Wheeler, Shooting Stars

Self-Determined: Companion Animals (Companion Animals Day)

1st: Brielyn Bycofski, Salem Livestock *OSF Rep*

Self-Determined: General (Self-Determined Day SR)

1st: Mae Reese, Ames Jolly Farmers *OSF Rep*

Purr-fect Pals

1st: Sydney Handley-Norris, Alexander Bits ‘n’ Pieces *OSF Rep

