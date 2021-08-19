2021 Athens County Fair Parade winners Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1st: Salem Livestock 4H Club2nd: Barnyard Bunch 4H Club3rd: Rhoric Rockin’ Ranchers 4H Club4th: Lucky Fours 4H Club5th: Backwoods Farmers 4H Club Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Fair Livestock Agriculture Zootechnics Athens Winner Salem Parade Farmer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills contestants 2020 and 2021 Little Miss Parade of the Hills contestants Class action lawsuit certified in Carriage Hill fire case Support worker rights and protections. Pass the PRO Act NOW Nelsonville Music Festival leaving Hocking College; Hocking President says college will hold new festival Trending Recipes
