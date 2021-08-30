Market Chicken Grand Champion — Amanda Richardson
Market Chicken Reserve Champion — Kolie Ervin
Market turkey Grand Champion — Cheyann Shaffer
Market Turkey Reserve Champion — Jaden Jordan
Showmanship
Senior
1st — Sage Helon
2nd — Kara Sheridan
3rd — Saige Matheny
4th — Olivia Dorst
5th — Rylee Moore
Intermediate
1st — Leah Drogula
2nd — Breielyn Bycofski
3rd — Emma Amlin
4th — Dixie Starr
5th — Anthony Lyons
Junior
1st — Jett Rader
2nd — Kevin Cortez
Senior Novice
1st — Jon Slaybaugh
2nd — Avery Bailer
3rd — Jacob Antle
4th — Gibb Gambill
5th — Gabrielle Pennington
Junior Novice
1st — Cain Helon
2nd — Piper King
3rd — Charlee Slaybaugh
4th — Harry COngrove
5th — Carte Baldwin
Prop
1st — Nikki Beans
2nd — Sage Helon
3rd — Leah Drogula
4th — Jatt Rader
5th — Cain Helon
