Market Chicken Grand Champion — Amanda Richardson

Market Chicken Reserve Champion — Kolie Ervin

Market turkey Grand Champion — Cheyann Shaffer

Market Turkey Reserve Champion — Jaden Jordan

Showmanship

Senior

1st — Sage Helon

2nd — Kara Sheridan

3rd — Saige Matheny

4th — Olivia Dorst

5th — Rylee Moore

Intermediate

1st — Leah Drogula

2nd — Breielyn Bycofski

3rd — Emma Amlin

4th — Dixie Starr

5th — Anthony Lyons

Junior

1st — Jett Rader

2nd — Kevin Cortez

Senior Novice

1st — Jon Slaybaugh

2nd — Avery Bailer

3rd — Jacob Antle

4th — Gibb Gambill

5th — Gabrielle Pennington

Junior Novice

1st — Cain Helon

2nd — Piper King

3rd — Charlee Slaybaugh

4th — Harry COngrove

5th — Carte Baldwin

Prop

1st — Nikki Beans

2nd — Sage Helon

3rd — Leah Drogula

4th — Jatt Rader

5th — Cain Helon

