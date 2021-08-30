Market Rabbits Grand Champion — Hannah Lucas

Market Rabbits Reserve Champion — Emma Lucas

Overall Breed Best in Show — Stacey Bahl

Reserve Overall Breed Best in Show — Stacey Bahl

Showmanship

Senior

1st — Addie McGarry

2nd — Emma Ingraham

3rd — Kara Sheridan

4th — Kayla Sheridan

5th — Grant Dorst

Intermediate

1st — Maddie Brookins

2nd — Alden Laipply

3rd — Kara Jarvis

4th — Jude Laipply

5th — Maddie Brooks

Junior

1st — Hannah Lucas

2nd — Emilia Van Nostran

3rd — Evan Garland

4th — Aubrey Haybron

5th — Chase Moore

Senior Novice

1st — Nevaeh Torres

2nd — Julia Simmons

3rd — Serenity Neel

4th — Trinity Neel

5th — Rayleigh Sheets

Junior Novice

1st — Emily Stack

2nd — Harper Johnson

3rd — Megan Abfall

4th —AAmi Brooks

5th — Cooper Brooks

Pro

1st — Addie McGarry

2nd — Maddie Brookins

3rd — Hannah Lucas

4th — Emily Stack

5th — Nevaeh Torres

Best of Class 4

1st — Stacey Bah

2nd — Hannah Lucas

Best of Class 6

1st — Stacey Bahl

2nd — Aami Brooks

