Market Rabbits Grand Champion — Hannah Lucas
Market Rabbits Reserve Champion — Emma Lucas
Overall Breed Best in Show — Stacey Bahl
Reserve Overall Breed Best in Show — Stacey Bahl
Showmanship
Senior
1st — Addie McGarry
2nd — Emma Ingraham
3rd — Kara Sheridan
4th — Kayla Sheridan
5th — Grant Dorst
Intermediate
1st — Maddie Brookins
2nd — Alden Laipply
3rd — Kara Jarvis
4th — Jude Laipply
5th — Maddie Brooks
Junior
1st — Hannah Lucas
2nd — Emilia Van Nostran
3rd — Evan Garland
4th — Aubrey Haybron
5th — Chase Moore
Senior Novice
1st — Nevaeh Torres
2nd — Julia Simmons
3rd — Serenity Neel
4th — Trinity Neel
5th — Rayleigh Sheets
Junior Novice
1st — Emily Stack
2nd — Harper Johnson
3rd — Megan Abfall
4th —AAmi Brooks
5th — Cooper Brooks
Pro
1st — Addie McGarry
2nd — Maddie Brookins
3rd — Hannah Lucas
4th — Emily Stack
5th — Nevaeh Torres
Best of Class 4
1st — Stacey Bah
2nd — Hannah Lucas
Best of Class 6
1st — Stacey Bahl
2nd — Aami Brooks
