Tuesday, Oct. 19
5 to 10 p.m. — Tuesday Night Preview, concessions and rides open, The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company memorial
5 p.m. — Circleville Pumpkin Show Community Band Concert
6 p.m. — Buckshot Band
Wednesday, Oct. 20
8:30 to 9 a.m. — Foresman Chimes at the Courthouse
9 to 9:15 a.m. — Opening Ceremonies down Court and Main Street
9:15 a.m. — Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company memorial
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Gus "Squashcarver" Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving demos
1 p.m. — Joshua Sandy at the Pinckney Street Stage
2 p.m. — Ashley Huffer Band at the Savings Bank Stage
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Little Miss Pumpkin Show parade, competition float judging
4 p.m. — Little Miss Pumpkin Show judging at the Savings Bank Stage
5 p.m. — Roundtown Radio at the Pinckney Street Stage
6 to 7 p.m. — Circlevlle Pumpkin Show Community Band
6:30 p.m. — Hollyview Band at the Savings Bank Stage
8 to 9 p.m. — Miss Pumpkin Show parade
9 p.m. — Miss Pumpkin Show Judging
Thursday, Oct. 21
9 to 11 a.m. — Baby Judging
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company memorial
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Gus "Squashcarver" Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving demos
11 a.m. — Pickaway County YMCA Creative Arts Center
1 p.m. — Deercreek Dam Days Community Band at the Savings Bank Stage
4 p.m. — Baby Parade winners announced at the Pickaway/Franklin Street Stage
5 p.m. — Roundtown Radio at the Pinckney Street Stage, Circleville Pumpkin Show Community Band at the Savings Bank Stage
6:30 p.m. — Xperience Music at the Savings Bank Stage
Friday, Oct. 22
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company memorial
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Gus "Squashcarver" Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving demos
11 a.m. — Joshua Sandy at the Savings Bank Stage
12:30 p.m. — Charion Performing Arts Center
1 p.m. — Maurices Fashion Show
3 p.m. — Jacob Brown Music at the Savings Bank Stage
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Pet Parade
3:45 p.m. — Pet Parade judging at Pickaway/Franklin Street Stage
5 p.m. — Rag Top Downs at the Savings Bank Stage, Roundtown Radio
6 to 7 p.m. — Circleville Pumpkin Show Community Band
6:30 p.m. — Travis Brown at the Savings Bank Stage
8 to 9 p.m. — Fraternal and Civic Organizations parade
Saturday, Oct. 23
9 a.m. — Circleville Classic 5 Mile Run at Circleville High School
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company memorial
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Gus "Squashcarver" Smithhisler Giant Pumpkin Carving demos
11 a.m. — Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest (15 and under) at the Savings Bank Stage
Noon – Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest (16 and up) at the Savings Bank Stage
1 p.m. — Paul Allen and The Whiskey Ridge Band at the Savings Bank Stage
3 p.m. — Terry Douglas Band at the Savings Bank Stage
3:30 p.m. — Southern Grace Dancers at the Pinckney Street Stage
5 p.m. - Granville Street Drums at the Savings Bank Stage
6 p.m. — Dynamic Mention Drum Corp. at the Pinckney Street Stage
6:30 p.m. — Sweet Misery at the Savings Bank Stage
8 to 9 p.m. — OFEA Queen's Parade
