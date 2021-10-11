The Southeast Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action, is hosting on-site food distributions for the remainder of the year for income-eligible residents of its 10 county service area.
Starting on Oct. 13, the first four weeks of the distributions will be held on Wednesdays. After Nov. 3, the distributions will be held every Tuesday through the end of the year. Those interested in receiving food can stop in from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Dates of distributions are as follows:
- Oct. 13, 20 and 27
- Nov. 3, 9, 16, 23, 30
- Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28
The Foodbank serves Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington counties. Families residing within this service area and who are within 200% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible to pick up food during the distribution. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required, and income is self-declared on site. Pre-registration is not required but strongly recommended. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your zip code to register.
Attendees must follow the signs, park, and enter the building to pick up their items. Masks are required to enter the building.
If you are unable to pick up food for your household, you may assign a proxy. For instructions on how to assign a proxy or any other questions, contact Southeast Ohio Foodbank at (740) 385-6813 ext. 2207.
