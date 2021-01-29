The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition is returning to Athens for additional U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers to Families free drive-through grocery distributions.
The food distributions will be held on Saturdays, Jan. 30 and Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. Each food distribution will offer approximately 31-pound boxes of free farm fresh food, including meat, dairy and produce.
“There is an increased need for food assistance in Athens as the pandemic continues well into the new year affecting families nationwide. Our mission is to increase access and remove barriers to fresh healthy food regardless of your income or where you live,” said Roshelle Pate, the on-site coordinator of the distributions, a military veteran and founder and director of the Food Soldier Hunger Coalition, and a 1993 graduate of Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.
No identification is required to receive a food box. For the safety of volunteers, those picking up food boxes are asked to wear a face mask. Local food banks and community, school or veteran organizations are encouraged to contact Roshelle Pate at freefoodsoldier@gmail.com for bulk pick-up on distribution days. “We are thankful for the community partnerships we have developed since first coming to Athens in Oct 2020” said Roshelle Pate.
The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition needs volunteers to help with these distributions. Those interested in volunteering are asked to arrive at the Athens County Fairgrounds by 10 a.m. on distribution days.
The Farmers to Families food box program was launched in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In late September, the USDA announced that more than 100 million food boxes had been distributed through the program.
