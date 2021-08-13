The lovely contestants of the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills contest will strut their stuff next Friday evening at the competition. Following the Grand Parade on Saturday evening, the crowning of the new queen will commence.
Personal interviews take place on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 20 with a formal dress judging on the main stage at 7 p.m.
The young ladies are competing for the crown are as follows:
- Alexis Drake, 17 of Athens, daughter of Sandy Shover and Rod Drake of Athens
- Autumn Johnson, 17 of Chauncey, daughter of Natasha Taylor of Chauncey
- Morgan Clark, 20 of Nelsonville, daughter of Lindsay Smith of Nelsonville
- Mayzie Black, 20 of Logan, daughter of April and Jason Coen of Logan and Gus and Cassie Black of Lancaster
- Shae McChristian, 17 of Nelsonville, daughter of Jessica and Rick McChristian of Nelsonville
- Jolene Mathena, 16 f Albany, daughter of Christine Davis and Jim Mathena of Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.