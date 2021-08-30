Thursday, Sept. 2
5:30 p.m. — opening parade line up
6 p.m. — opening ceremonies/Jacksonville Fire Dept Bike Parade, introduction of Queens Miss Walk, Jr. Miss Walk Little Miss Walk, announcement of Bike Parade Winners (Jacksonville Fire Dept)
6:45 p.m. — Trimble Band (right after the Queens Walk) (sponsored by Jackie O’s)
7:15 to 9 p.m. — Little Miss Contestant Talent Show (directly after band concert)
9 p.m. — Close Karaoke (Sikorski Homeplate) (sponsored by Glouster Eagles)
Friday, Sept. 3
5 to 8 p.m. — Double Shot (Country/Rock) (sponsored by Don Wood Automotive)
8 to 11 p.m. — Curt Guisinger & Band (Blue Grass) (sponsored by Eclipse)
Saturday, Sept. 4
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 2021 Janet Cline Memorial Kids Day Games
Noon to 5 p.m. — Kiddie Day
12:30 to 1 p.m. — TTYL Cheerleaders at stage area for grades 2nd-4th & 5th-6th
1 to 2:30 p.m. — Petting Zoo at Jacksonville Park (sponsored by Trimble Bridge Builders)
1 to 4 p.m. — face painting at the stage area (sponsored by Atomic Credit Union)
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Dennis Regaling Magic Show (sponsored by Floor & Moore)
1:30 to 4 p.m. — Dennis Regaling balloon animals walking around festival
1:30 to 3 p.m. — DJ Madd Dog (sponsored by the Smile Shop)
4 to 5 p.m. — Jr Miss and Miss Evening Gown and Question (sponsored by Steak & Shake of Athens)
5 p.m. — Cute Kids Contest (Ages 1-4)
6 to 8 p.m. — Eric Atkinson Rock/Country (Sponsored by Hopewell Health Centers (Tomcat Care Center)
8:30 to 11 p.m. — Julia Neville (Country) (Sponsored by Jacksonville Eagles)
Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021
2 to 4 p.m. — Clark Family (Gospel) (Sponsored by Glouster Eagles)
5:30 p.m. — Little Miss Coronation (Sponsored by Robert Jackson)
6:15 p.m. — Jr Miss Coronation (directly after the Lil Miss Coronation) (Sponsored by Boondocks)
7 p.m. — Miss Old Settlers Coronation (Scholarship Sponsor by First National Bank)
8:30 p.m. — Close Stadium11 (Classic Rock) (Sponsored by Morrison Funeral Home)
Monday, Sept. 6
9:30 to 10:00 a.m. — parade line up
11 a.m. — 2021 84th Old Settlers Reunion Grand Parade (Sponsored by KAL Electric), Parade Bands sponsored by (Larry’s Doghouse), Visiting Queen Introductions (immediately after parade), Queen Luncheon at the (Trimble Middle School)
Close at 3 p.m.
