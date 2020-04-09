Rising Suns

The Rising Suns Non-Profit Pharmacy, with the help of Athens County Foundation, raised $3,000 through GoFundMe for the start-up of the Free Pharmacy .

Inspired by The Charitable Pharmacy located in Columbus and other nonprofit pharmacies in Ohio, the Southeast Ohio Free Pharmacy dba Rising Suns Pharmacy intends to help ease the costs of medications to uninsured and under-insured residents of the community.

The Rising Suns Pharmacy has recently received their 501©(3) determination from the IRS. Donors can now make tax-deductible donations to the pharmacy!

The pharmacy aims to start its operation in the Fall of 2020.

Load comments