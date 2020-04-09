The Rising Suns Non-Profit Pharmacy, with the help of Athens County Foundation, raised $3,000 through GoFundMe for the start-up of the Free Pharmacy .
Inspired by The Charitable Pharmacy located in Columbus and other nonprofit pharmacies in Ohio, the Southeast Ohio Free Pharmacy dba Rising Suns Pharmacy intends to help ease the costs of medications to uninsured and under-insured residents of the community.
The Rising Suns Pharmacy has recently received their 501©(3) determination from the IRS. Donors can now make tax-deductible donations to the pharmacy!
The pharmacy aims to start its operation in the Fall of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.