1. Where do Easter eggs come from? There's evidence showing that Easter eggs may have originated from Medieval Europe and Christians may not have actually been the ones to start the tradition of giving eggs — a symbol of fertility and rebirth in many cultures.
2. Does the Easter Bunny lay eggs? The Easter Bunny stems from the Anglo-Saxon festival of Easter which featured a spring goddess who used the rabbit to represent fertility. It wasn't until Germans settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s that the tradition of the bunny that lays eggs came to the states.
3. White House Easter egg roll. President Rutherford B. Hayes hosted the first Easter egg roll in 1878. Today, families enter a lottery online for the opportunity to attend.
