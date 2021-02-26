1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,609 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (15 new cases) and 31 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 367 known active cases and 4,211 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 964,380 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 17,183 deaths.
2. Red cross blood drives. There are a lot of upcoming blood drive dates in Athens County. For a full list, see page A4.
3. Today in history. On Feb. 27,1869, John Menard became the first African American to make a speech in the US Congress. In November 1868, Menard appeared to have won a special election to succeed the late James Mann in New Orleans. The victory would have made him the first African American to serve in Congress. His opponent, Caleb Hunt challenged Menard’s right to be seated. The House deemed neither candidate to be qualified, leaving the seat vacant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.