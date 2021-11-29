1.) Deer gun season
Deer gun season runs now through Sunday, Dec. 5 with an additional period from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19. Muzzleloader season takes place Jan. 8 to Jan. 11.
Hunters and non-hunters on hunting land should be cautious and aware during gun season, including by wearing orange to make themselves visible to others.
Athens County Emergency Medical Services asks people to be careful on roadways, especially county and township roadways where hunters may be in nearby wooded areas, and to use extra caution when driving at dawn or dusk.
2.) Christmas dinner and parade
The Old Settlers Reunion Christmas dinner and parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 in Jacksonville. The parade will begin at 7 a.m., with line-up at 6 a.m.
The dinner will begin at 11 a.m. at the Jacksonville Fire Department. The dinner will cost $6 and feature chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a roll.
Santa will be at the Jacksonville Fire Department following the parade.
3.) Drafts for a difference
Devil’s Kettle Brewing will host Drafts for a Difference this Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program.
For every pint sold, $2 will go to benefit the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Porgram, which supports survivors of sexual violence in Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Morgan and Vinton counties.
Drafts for a difference is organized every month by Athens Sunrise Rotary to benefit local nonprofits.
