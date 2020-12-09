1. Hanukkah 2020. Today marks the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish wintertime Festival of Lights. The festival is observed by lighting the candles of the menorah each night, special prayers, fried foods and often gifts. Hanukkah will end on Friday, Dec. 18.
2. Quick COVID-19 numbers. In Athens County, 2,473 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 647 known active cases and 1,820 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. As updated by the Ohio Department of Health on December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., there are now 520,112 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,187 deaths.
3. Today in history. Dec. 10, 1901. The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.
