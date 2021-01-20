Vaccine

Lucy Bucher, DO is the senior director of Medical Affairs for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital received her COVID019 vaccination on Friday morning. Here is pictured with her vaccination record card.

 Photo provided by OhioHealth

1. COVID update. There are now 842,433 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,409 deaths. In Athens County, 3,707 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 560 known active cases and 3,138 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.

2. Road closure. Rome Twp Rd# 141 River Rd Will be Closed Jan. 25, 2021 0.3 miles from Bethany Ridge Rd at Slip for Core drilling.

3. Throwback Thursday. Check out a piece of local mining history in this week's Throwback Thursday. See A3. 


