1. COVID update. There are now 842,433 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 10,409 deaths. In Athens County, 3,707 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 560 known active cases and 3,138 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
2. Road closure. Rome Twp Rd# 141 River Rd Will be Closed Jan. 25, 2021 0.3 miles from Bethany Ridge Rd at Slip for Core drilling.
3. Throwback Thursday. Check out a piece of local mining history in this week's Throwback Thursday. See A3.
