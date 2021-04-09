1. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,917 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (6 new cases) and 54 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 155 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,035,552 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 18,827 COVID-related deaths.
2. New health order. Governor DeWine announced a new public health order that combines all COVID-related health orders. It promotes gathering of 10 people or less, 6 feet social distancing, and wearing a face covering. Go to coronavirus.ohio.gov to read the new order.
3. Johnson & Johnson. The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at no-cost clinics for Ohio residents 18 and older in six southeast Ohio counties in April and May. See A3 for more information.
