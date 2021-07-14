1.) Free food distribution Thursday
There will be free food distribution at the fairgrounds this Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be free COVID-19 vaccinations from the Athens City-County Heath Department and tents set up with information from several community organizations. Pre-registration is required for this event, which you can find at www.freshtrak.com.
2.) Break-ins up
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has observed a 13% increase in reported thefts compared to this time last year. While there is no way to 100% deter these crimes from occurring, there are common-sense steps that can be made to make your property a less appealing target, the sheriff said. The ACSO and The Athens Messenger urge residents to secure their belongings out of plain sight.
3.) Estate sale this weekend hosted by Athens Underground
An assortment of eclectic and international decor including handmade tapestries and Hawaiian carvings will be for sale among other household items at an estate sale at 44 Graham Dr in Athens this weekend. On Saturday, July 17, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday July 18, from noon to 5 p.m.
