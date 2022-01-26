1.) Persephone Period
The Persephone Period — the time of year when there are less than ten hours of sunlight — has come to a close in the Athens area.
With the days growing longer, Wednesday saw exactly 10 hours and one minute of daylight for the first time since Nov. 15.
When the amount of daylight falls below 10 hours, plant growth nearly stops, making the Persephone Period a useful marker for horticulturalists and farmers, especially those concerned with overwintering hardy plants.
In Greek mythology, Persephone is the queen of the underworld. She was abducted by Hades, and forced to spend the dark winter months with him below the earth. However, she returns to the surface every spring, bringing with her the light and warmth.
While it may not feel like it, at least according to the horticultural timetable, she has now returned “with a suitcase full of summertime” — as Hermes says in the hit Broadway musical “Hadestown,” which has recently brought Persephone back into the popular consciousness.
2.) Felt and jewelry program
Sojourners Resiliency Center will offer a needle felting and jewelry basics program beginning next month. The program will take place Feb. 10 and subsequent Thursdays at 4 p.m. at 5 North Shafer Street in Athens.
The program will be led by Courtney Martin of Dainty Prairie and is made possible by donations from the Dairy Barn Arts Center.
RSVP is encouraged by emailing comcorpsresiliency@gmail.com.
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 27, 1973 the Vietnam War ended with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords.
