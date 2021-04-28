1. Free sports physicals. OhioHealth O’Bleness will be offering free sports physical clinics on Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, June 5, both from 8-11 a.m. This year, appointments will be scheduled and conducted in a clinic setting in order to maintain a safe and socially distant experience for you and your student athlete. To make an appointment or for questions, please call 740-249-4122.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 5,144 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (9 new cases) and 57 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 114 active cases in Athens County. There are now 1,068,985 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 19,188 COVID-related deaths.
3. Southeast Ohio Foodbank distribution. The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting an on-site food distribution for income-eligible residents of the 10 county service area. I.D. and proof of residency no older than 60 days will be required. The distributions will be Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of May at 1005 C.I.C. Drive, Logan, OH.
