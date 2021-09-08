1.) Adoption event at Tractor Supply Co. this Saturday
There will be an adoption event for dogs held at the Tractor Supply Co. at 1000 E State St. in Athens, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., held by the Friends of Shelter Dogs.
2.) Ohio University game on ESPN3 this Saturday
The Ohio University football team (0-1) returns to Athens on Saturday (Sept. 11) as it entertains Duquesne (0-1) inside Peden Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. ET, and the contest will be seen on ESPN3, with Doug Sherman and Jay Richardson on the call.
3.) 9/11 commemorative edition for sale this week
Keep an eye out this Saturday for the Adams Publishing Group's 20th anniversary 9/11 commemorative magazine, which highlights southeast Ohio's memories and experiences during that fated day in 2001. The magazine will be for sale for $5.95 wherever The Athens Messenger is sold. We sincerely hope you appreciate our humble work in preserving some of those memories for years to come.
