1.) Voter information for Nov. 2 election
Need candidate information ahead of the Nov. 2 election?
The League of Women Voters of Athens County has candidate event videos available on its website and Facebook page for the following races: Alexander School Board, Athens City Council At Large, Dover Township Trustees, Glouster Village Council, Nelsonville City Council, Nelsonville-York School Board, Troy Township Trustees, and York Township Trustees.
The League’s Voter Guide if also available online at www.Vote411.org, with hard copies available at local libraries.
2.) Nelsonville health and wellness dinner
Tonight’s Nelsonville community dinner will celebrate community health and wellness.
The free dinner will feature a bounce house, candy, karaoke and a costume party with prizes — in addition to information on creating a recovery-friendly community and resources such as naloxone and fentanyl test strips.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at the Nelsonville Public Library stage.
3.) This day in history
On Oct. 28, 1886, U.S. President Grover Cleveland officially dedicated the Statue of Liberty at a ceremony, after the monument, a gift from France, was reassembled on Bedloe’s (later Liberty) Island in New York.
