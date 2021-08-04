1.) Athens County fair kicks off this week!
The Athens County Fair kicks off this Friday for a complete schedule, check this edition of The Messenger for a complete schedule of the event!
2.) Dwight Icenhower returning to Stuart’s
Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist and Pomeroy native Dwight Icenhower returns to Stuart’s Opera House on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the link below or by calling 740-753-1924.
3.) Current Athens City Pool hours
Lap swim times: Monday, Wednesday and Friday are 7:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Tu Th 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Open swim times: Friday through Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Splashpad (free to the public) is open: Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
These hours are subject to change as staffing levels are re-evaluated.
