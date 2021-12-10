1.) Booster expansion
Booster shots to protect against COVID-19 are now recommended for people ages 16 and 17, with the Pfizer booster officially approved for the age group.
Appointments for booster shots, as with initial vaccinations, may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Ohio’s COVID wave
For the past week, seven-day averages of new COVID cases reported in Ohio have exceeded the September peak, reaching levels not seen in nearly a year. As of Dec. 9, the seven-day average of new reported cases was 7,531 per day.
Athens County has seen among the lowest case increases in Ohio in recent weeks, although the county is not unaffected by the state’s case trends. For the past few days, seven-day averages have reached levels not seen since Oct. 18, with the seven-day average as of Dec. 9 at 21 new cases reported per day.
As of Dec. 9, Athens County has recorded 98 deaths from COVID-19.
3.) Test before you gather
The Athens City-County Health Department recommends testing for COVID-19 prior to holiday gatherings to help reduce the spread of the virus between households.
Rapid take home tests are freely available for curbside pickup at the Athens County Public Libraries, with a widget at www.myacpl.org showing in live time which libraries have test kits in stock. Test kit distribution is currently limited to four per household per day.
