1. Earlier start time for Athens Public Libraries. Starting today, those in need of earlier internet access now have another option. The Athens Public Libraries will now be opening at 7:30 a.m. to allow for internet and computer access for students attending classes online.
2. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both women and men can be diagnosed with breast cancer. For the awareness month many consider donating to a charity, it could be a national breast cancer foundation, or a local organization that helps those going through treatment. This is also a good time to remember to do regular self-examinations and medical screenings when recommended by your doctor.
3. Nelsonville Blood Drive. The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at Stuart's Opera House today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.