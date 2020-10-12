The Plains Library

Even in the digital age, book stacks rule over the library. The stacks seen here are located at the Athens County Public Library branch in The Plains.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. Earlier start time for Athens Public Libraries. Starting today, those in need of earlier internet access now have another option. The Athens Public Libraries will now be opening at 7:30 a.m. to allow for internet and computer access for students attending classes online.

2. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Both women and men can be diagnosed with breast cancer. For the awareness month many consider donating to a charity, it could be a national breast cancer foundation, or a local organization that helps those going through treatment. This is also a good time to remember to do regular self-examinations and medical screenings when recommended by your doctor.

3. Nelsonville Blood Drive. The American Red Cross will be having a blood drive at Stuart's Opera House today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment. 


