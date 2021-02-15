1. Fat Tuesday. Lent officially begins tomorrow with Ash Wednesday, on Feb. 17, when those who practice will observe the Christian season. Today is marked as Fat Tuesday, the day many spend eating the fattening treats that they will give up during Lent. King Cake and pączki are just two of the many traditional foods that will be enjoyed by millions today.
2. Icy roads. The Ohio Department of Transportation once again reminds Ohioans to take it easy on the roads during bad weather. The forecast for the week calls for ice and snow-storms so only venture out when necessary, and be careful when you do.
3. COVID-19 update. There are now 941,265 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,394 deaths. In Athens County, 4,438 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 536 known active cases and 3,872 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
