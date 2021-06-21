1.) Final Vax-a-Million drawing Wednesday
Ohio will be holding the final weekly Vax-a-Million drawing for a chance to win $1 million or a four-year college scholarship on Wednesday, June 23. It is too late to enter for a chance to win now, but if you are up for the big prize, good luck!
2.) Passion Works to hold "Art night" on Wednesday
Passion Works will be holding an art night on Wednesday, June 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The night will be spent decorating ceramic mini-pots made by Nelsonville-York art students.
Or, you can Zoom from home via ID# 688 920 3183. Find an object from around the house and glamorize with paint, markers, tape, fabric — whatever you have.
3.) Free food distributions in Amesville and New Marshfield
Two Saturday free food distributions will be held in July: in Amesville on July 10 and New Marshfield on July 24. Anyone living in Athens County is eligible, but pre-registration is required. For more information, and to receive food, register online for this event at at https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/food-aid/AmesvilleJul2021 or https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/.../NewMarshfieldJul2021. Use the “Register Now” button to register online. Registration closes one week before the distribution date.
