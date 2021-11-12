1.) Remembering Bryan Kyle Bridgeman
A lantern release vigil to remember Nelsonville resident Bryan Kyle Bridgeman will be held today, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. in the old Fruth parking lot near the Nelsonville Public Square.
Bridgeman, who had been missing since June, was found earlier this week.
2.) Bitty bees
The HIVE of Nelsonville will host ‘Bitty Bees’ on Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., offering open playtime for children ages zero to five and their caregivers.
Located at The HIVE, 85 West Columbus Street in Nelsonville, the event will include a craft and a snack.
3.) Mural celebration
Passion Works Studio will celebrate the new mural at Larry’s Dawg House in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting, guest speakers, and awards.
Taking place at Larry’s Dawg House, the event will also feature Larry's Dawg House and Passion Works products, and Passion Works artists will sign eight by 10 glossy photographs of the mural.
