Mask

An individual conducts their daily business as usual, with the addition of a mask in uptown Athens.

 Messenger photo by John Halley

1. COVID-19 in Athens. Athens County just had its largest one-day increase, with 46 cases of COVID-19 reported overnight. Athens now has 213 known active cases and 740 recovered cases. There have been two deaths. There have been a total of 955 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Athens County since the beginning of the pandemic.

2. Columbus Day. Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 12. Don't forget to double check before you head to a place of business, as many offices and businesses may be closed for the holiday.

3. World Mental Health Day. Today is World Mental Health Day. It's an important and often overlooked topic, but mental health is something that everyone deals with in life. Taking care of your own mental health is one of the most important things you can do. To observe the day, help to end the stigma of mental health. Talk openly about the subject with those around you if you feel safe to do so. Educate yourself and others on the subject. 


Load comments