1. COVID update. In Athens County, 3,190 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 9 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 458 known active cases and 2,723 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are 727,423 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 9,143 deaths.

2. Recycle your Christmas tree. If you had a live-cut tree this year that you are in need to disposing, don't forget that you can recycle it. Christmas trees are gathered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife to use as fish habitats. The trees are bundled together and weighed down for placement on lake bottoms. For more information visit wildohio.gov.

3. Twelfth day of Christmas. Jan. 5 is celebrated by some branches of Christianity as the Twelfth Day of Christmas, just as the song states. The first day of Christmas begins on Christmas Day. So if you see 12 drummers drumming, you know why. 


