1.) June 13 was the first day since March 2020 that Ohio did not record a death from COVID-19. According to data released on June 29, as new deaths are reported twice a week, it showed 28 deaths over a span of a few days with non reported on June 13. This milestone came at the exact 15 month mark since the first death in Ohio from the virus.
2.) The Thunder in the Valley final schedule has been released, including parking information as well as rules for conduct during the event.
3.) On this day in 1979, the first Sony Walkman went on sale, becoming the first personal stereo cassette player and revolutionizing the way we listen to music.
