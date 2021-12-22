1.) Ohio COVID cases
The Ohio Department of Health reported a record-high 12,502 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The previous high was 11,885 new cases reported on Nov. 23, 2020, a difference of 617.
Meanwhile, Athens County recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 102. The county also reported 24 more cases Tuesday, with an additional 47 cases reported Wednesday.
Vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments for initial vaccinations as well as booster shots may be scheduled at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
The Athens-City County Health Department encourages residents to test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays. Tests are available for free at the Athens County Public Libraries, with a widget available on the ACPL website showing which libraries have tests in stock.
2.) Athens story time
Story time is returning to the Athens Public Library beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Story time for babies and toddlers will be held Wednesdays at 10 a.m., for preschool aged children on Thursdays at 10 a.m., and for families on Saturdays at 11 a.m.
3.) This day in history
On Dec. 23, 1815, British author Jane Austen published her fourth novel, “Emma.”
