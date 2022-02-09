1.) Cincinnati Bengals Day
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that this Sunday, Feb. 13 will be recognized as “Cincinnati Bengals Day.”
On Sunday, the Bengals — including hometown hero Joe Burrow — will play against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.
2.) Free, discounted transit
In celebration of Ohio Loves Transportation Week, which takes place Feb. 13 to 20, Hocking-Athens-Perry Community Action will offer free and discounted rides.
All routes on Athens Public Transit will be free Monday, Feb. 14.
Additionally, for all of next week GoBus tickets will be discounted 22% with the coupon code gobuslove.
3.) This day in history
On Feb. 10, 1964 the Civil Rights Act was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives with a vote of 290 in favor to 130 opposed, clearing a major hurdle on the path to its passage in July of that year.
The act aimed to “end racial discrimination and segregation in public accommodations, public education, and federally assisted programs,” according to the U.S. Senate website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.