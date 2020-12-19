Coolville - Santa
Messenger photo by Heather Willard

1. Santa’s Drive Thru Adventure. Children can drop-off their letter to Santa in a free drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the parking lot of Fairfield by Marriott Athens on East State Stree, Athens from noon to 2 p.m. Masks are required. Each child will receive a goodie bag.

2. COVID-19 in Athens County. In Athens County, 2,775 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 604 known active cases and 2,165 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 605,862 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,967 deaths.

3. Free food box distribution. Farmers to Families free drive-through grocery distributions will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 29. The distribution site has been relocated to the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., to better accommodate traffic. Each food distribution will offer free 35-pound boxes of farm fresh food, including meat, dairy and produce. Limited amounts of baby food will also be available.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments