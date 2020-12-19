1. Santa’s Drive Thru Adventure. Children can drop-off their letter to Santa in a free drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the parking lot of Fairfield by Marriott Athens on East State Stree, Athens from noon to 2 p.m. Masks are required. Each child will receive a goodie bag.
2. COVID-19 in Athens County. In Athens County, 2,775 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 604 known active cases and 2,165 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 605,862 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,967 deaths.
3. Free food box distribution. Farmers to Families free drive-through grocery distributions will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 19 and Dec. 29. The distribution site has been relocated to the Athens County Fairgrounds, 286 W. Union St., to better accommodate traffic. Each food distribution will offer free 35-pound boxes of farm fresh food, including meat, dairy and produce. Limited amounts of baby food will also be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.