1. A good deal of gobblers. On average, Americans prepare 46 million turkeys each year for Thanksgiving. It’s the biggest day of the year for the bird, followed by Christmas when 22 million turkeys are cooked.
2. Pardoned turkeys. In one of the nation’s stranger traditions, a turkey is pardoned by the President each year. The tradition was started in the 1940s, but only became permanent in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush. The pardoning is now an event that many look forward too – including the turkey. The pardoned foul go on to live full lives. The 2020 turkeys will be housed at Iowa State University.
3. Macy’s Parade. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a favorite of many and draws thousands to the streets of New York City each year. The parade first started in 1924 and has grown to be an important part of the holiday to many. This year, the parade will only be available to watch on TV or online, as spectators will not be allowed due to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.