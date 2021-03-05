1. Food distribution at the fairgrounds. The Athens Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be distributing boxes of fresh food at the Athens County Fairgrounds starting at 11 a.m. again this Saturday. No ID or paperwork is required for food.
2. COVID-19 update. In Athens County, 4,658 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 (4 new cases) and 49 total deaths (2 new on the dashboard) have been reported to date. Currently, there are 222 known active cases in Athens County. There are now 976,230 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 16,750 deaths.
3. Vaccine update. From Feb. 27 to March 5, the Athens City-County Health Department received 660 first dose vaccines and 240 second dose vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.