1.) Caregivers of the elderly support group to meet Tuesday
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting caregivers of the elderly to join them for a support group. It is an hour-long meeting on the third Tuesday of each month in the Athens Community Center Room A, from 5:30 to 630 p.m. It is designed to give support, assistance and advice to those who are providing long-term care either in the home or in an assisted living situation.
2.) Free food distribution in Athens on Thursday
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will be hosting a food distribution in the Market on State Parking Lot, in between the Athena Grand and the DaVita Dialysis Building on Tuesday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Food items will be given to families who are residents of Athens County and within 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Pre-registration is required. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Athens County zip code. Photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Household income is self-declared on site at the event.
3.) Athens County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic enforcement
Throughout the month of July, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office, and surrounding jurisdictions to conduct traffic enforcement, the office said in a statement. This enforcement began on July 1, 2021 and will continue through July 31, 2021. During this time, deputies aggressively seek impaired and distracted drivers – those who put themselves and others at risk on the roadway.
Many Americans, the release said, believe they won’t be ticketed if they drive within a “buffer zone” above the posted speed limit. But now law enforcement will be targeting and ticketing speeding drivers.
