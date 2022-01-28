1.) Four new COVID deaths
Four new COVID deaths were reported in Athens County on Friday. One person was in their 50s, and three were in their 70s.
Vaccinations and booster shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Appointments may be scheduled online at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
2.) Who Dey!
This Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will play for a chance to compete at the Super Bowl. This is the biggest game for the Bengals in more than 30 years.
The Athens Messenger is rooting for you, Joe!
3.) This day in history
On Jan. 29, 1919, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States Constitution was ratified, imposing a federal prohibition on alcohol. The amendment went into effect the following year.
